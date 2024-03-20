Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named 2nd team AP All-American

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been named to the Associated Press (AP) All-American team.

The AP announced the All-American teams on Tuesday.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the unanimous headliner for the second straight season.

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, North Carolina’s R.J. Davis, Houston’s Jamal Shead, and UConn’s Tristen Newton round out the first team.

Holmes was named to the AP’s Second Team. Joining him are Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Alabama’s Mark Sears, Dukes Kyle Filipowski, and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.

This is Holmes’ fourth All-America team that he’s been selected to this season.

He was named to the Sporting News’ Second Team, ESPN.com’s Third Team, and Field of 68′s Third Team.

Holmes was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year, a First Team All-Atlantic 10 member, and the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year.

He led UD and the conference in both scoring and rebounding. Holmes is averaging 20.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds a game.

The Flyers are 24-7 this season and will play Nevada on Thursday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

