Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named Sporting News 2nd Team All American

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes continues to receive national recognition for his solid season.

He was named to the Second Team Sporting News All-American Team on Tuesday.

It was the third All-America honor for Holmes. He has already been named Third Team All-American by Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com and Field of 68.

He was named Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and to the First Team on Tuesday.

Holmes leads the A-10 in scoring at 20.2 points per game and is the team’s top rebounding at 8.3 boards per game.

UD is ranked No. 24 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls.

The Flyers have a 24-6 overall record (14-4 in the Atlantic 10).

They are the No. 3 seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 Championship. Their first game will be Thursday night against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Duquesne and Saint Louis.

Dayton will play its first game of the tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

