Dayton guard Kobe Elvis named A-10 Co-Player of Week for 2nd time this season

DAYTON — University of Dayton guard Kobe Elvis has been named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week following his play in the team’s two wins last week over Saint Louis and VCU.

He averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in those two games while shooting 12-22 from the field, 8-14 from three-point range, and went four of four from the free throw line.

Elvis scored 21 points and five assists at Saint Louis on March 5 and had 15 points and six assists in UD’s overtime over VCU Friday night.

His play helped the Flyers come from behind against VCU as they finished undefeated at home for the fourth time in program history.

Elvis scored 10 of his last 15 points in overtime, including back-to-back three-pointers that put Dayton ahead for good, 83-80.

He shared the honor with Darius Maddox of George Mason.

This is the second time Elvis has been honored by the Atlantic 10 this season. He was named co-player of the week after scoring 27 points in UD’s win over Cincinnati back in December.

The Flyers also moved up one spot to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday.

Dayton wrapped up the regular season with a 24-6 overall record, 14-4 in the Atlantic 10.

They are the No. 3 seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship.

UD’s first game will be Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. They will play either No. 6 Duquesne, No. 11 Rhode Island, or No. 14 Saint Louis.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

