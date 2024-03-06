No. 25 Dayton ties school record in road win at Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The No. 25 Dayton Flyers tied a school record Tuesday night in a 100-83 win at Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led all five starters in double figures with 25 points and 13 rebounds while both Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis each added 21. Enoch Cheeks also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Santos scored 10.

UD made 18 three-pointers to tie a single-game record set earlier this year against Oakland.

The Flyers played without point guard Javon Bennett.

Dayton swept the season series against the Billikens.

They snapped a three-game road losing streak as they improved to 23-6 overall (13-4 in the Atlantic 10).

