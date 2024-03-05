Dayton enters final 2 regular season games ranked No. 25 in AP Poll

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers enter the final two regular season games still ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

UD fell four spots to No. 25 after going 1-1 last week. They beat Davidson at home Tuesday night but lost to Loyola Chicago on the road Friday night.

The Flyers have two games left in the regular season. They play their final road game tonight at Saint Louis and will host VCU on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Dayton has lost four of their last five road games.

UD plays Saint Louis tonight at 9 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

