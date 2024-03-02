University Of Dayton Flyers

Turnovers hurt No. 21 Dayton in tough road loss at Loyola Chicago

By WHIO Staff
Photo of DaRon Holmes II. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

DaRon Holmes (15) of Dayton attempts a shot against Loyola Chicago on March 1, 2024 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

CHICAGO, IL — The No. 21 Dayton Flyers were hurt by turnovers as they lost a close, tough game, 77-72, at Loyola Chicago Friday night at Gentile Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led three UD players in double figures with 20 points while Enoch Cheeks added a season-high 16. Nate Santos scored 13.

Javon Bennett had seven points and three steals but sat out the second half after suffering a hand injury.

The Flyers committed a season-high 22 turnovers, including seven by Kobe Elvis and six by Holmes. The Ramblers scored 20 points off those turnovers.

Dayton drops to 22-6 overall (12-4 in the Atlantic 10).

UD led 35-32 at halftime. The Flyers led 52-47 after a four-point play by Nate Santos with 13:42 remaining.

The Ramblers outscored Dayton, 12-2, to take a 59-54 advantage with 7:56 to play.

Loyola Chicago stretched the lead to seven, 63-56, but UD scored seven straight points on a pair of free throws by Santos and a three-point play by Cheeks. Holmes’ layup tied the game at 63-63 with 4:36 remaining.

The Flyers could not get the stop needed to reclaim the lead as Phillip Alston’s three-point put the Ramblers up, 69-65. Braden Norris helped seal the game with a pair of treys and two free throws.

Desmond Watson led the Ramblers with 24 points while Norris had a double-double: 19 points and 11 assists. Phillip Alston added 13.

Dayton has two regular season games remaining.

Their next game will be Tuesday night at Saint Louis at 9 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 8 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

