Dayton falls in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers dropped five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released on Monday.

UD is now ranked No. 21 after being ranked No. 16 the previous two weeks.

The Flyers are coming off a 71-67 upset loss at George Mason on Feb. 21.

This was the biggest drop of any team in this week’s Top 25 Poll.

Dayton fell to No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Houston is now ranked No. 1 surpassing UConn who had been previously ranked the top team in the country the last six weeks.

The Flyers are back in action tonight when they host Davidson at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

