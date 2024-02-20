Dayton Flyers remain ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers remained ranked in the latest Top 25 Associated Press rankings.

UD is still ranked No. 16 after two home wins last week. They beat Duquesne, 75-57, and knocked off Fordham, 78-70, on Saturday at the UD Arena.

It marks the sixth straight week that the Flyers are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Dayton is 21-4 overall (11-2 in the Atlantic 10).

UD moved up two spots to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Flyers will be on the road Wednesday night when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to play George Mason at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

