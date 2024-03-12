Dayton moves up in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers moved up one spot in this week’s newly released Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

>>PHOTOS: 2023-24 University of Dayton Men’s Basketball season

UD moved up one spot to No. 24 after two wins last week at Saint Louis and an overtime home win over VCU. They are also ranked No. 24 in this week’s Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Dayton was ranked No. 25 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Flyers have been ranked eight straight weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll since January 15.

>>RELATED: Dayton guard Kobe Elvis named A-10 Co-Player of Week for 2nd time this season

Dayton wrapped up the regular season with a 24-6 overall record, 14-4 in the Atlantic 10.

They are the No. 3 seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship.

UD’s first game will be Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. They will play either No. 6 Duquesne, No. 11 Rhode Island, or No. 14 Saint Louis.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 40 Dayton head coach Anthony Grant embraces DaRon Holmes (15) after the game against VCU on March 8, 2024 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)





©2024 Cox Media Group