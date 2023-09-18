Ohio State remains No.6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after beating Western Kentucky

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain outside the Top five of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes are ranked no. 6 after their 63-10 win over Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Ohio State improved to 3-0.

Kyle McCord threw for 318 yards and three scores as the Buckeyes scored 35 points in the second quarter against the Hilltoppers to put the game out of reach.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. caught five passes for 126 yards.

The rest of the AP’s Top five remained the same.

Georgia and Michigan are ranked no. 1 and 2 following their wins on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina, 24-14, while the Wolverines knocked off Bowling Green, 31-6.

Texas moved up one spot to No. 3 after their 31-10 victory over Wyoming. Florida State fell one spot to no. 4 after surviving a near-upset bid at Boston College, 31-29.

USC stayed at no. 5 and did not play Saturday.

The Buckeyes travel to South Bend, IN to play No. 9 Notre Dame.

Both teams played last year in Columbus to open the 2022 season where the Buckeyes won, 21-10.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

