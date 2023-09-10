No. 5 Ohio State wins season home opener over Youngstown State

COLUMBUS — The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes won their home season opener Saturday afternoon over Youngstown State, 35-7, in Columbus.

The Buckeyes improved to 470-112-19 all-time at Ohio Stadium, including 91-9-2 in home openers.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led Ohio State with seven catches for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Kyle McCord went 14 of 20 for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buckeyes outgained the Penguins, 482-234, including 359 in the air.

Harrison got the Buckeyes on the board early with a 71-yard touchdown catch to take a 7-0 lead. The Penguins responded by driving 75 yards on 11 plays and taking nearly six minutes off the clock that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Mitch Davidson to tie at 7-7.

Ohio State responded by going 93 yards on just four plays as McCord found Harrison Jr. in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown pass and they led, 14-7, after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Buckeyes drove 60 yards on 13 plays that TreVeyon Henderson capped with a 13-yard touchdown run. It was originally ruled a fumble on the field and recovered by Youngstown State in the end zone but replay reversed it ruling that Henderson crossed the goal line prior to losing control and extended the lead, 21-7.

On Ohio State’s next possession, they faced a fourth and two and McCord found Emeka Egbuka for a 28-yard touchdown as they led, 28-7, at halftime.

Devin Brown also saw action for the Buckeyes on Saturday. He guided them to their final score of the day as they went 61 yards on five plays that Henderson capped with a 30-yard touchdown for the game’s final score.

Ohio State’s next game will be next Saturday, September 16, when they host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. in Ohio Stadium.

