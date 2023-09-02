No. 3 Ohio State opens 2023 college football season on road at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN — The Ohio State Buckeyes open their 134th season of college football this afternoon on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana.

>>PHOTOS: Ohio State names Kyle McCord starting QB for Week 1

It’s the first game of the 2023 season for both teams.

Ohio State leads the overall series, 78-12-5. The Hoosiers’ last wins over Ohio State came back-to-back in 1987 and 1988.

The Buckeyes begin the season ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

They have been ranked in the top five to begin a season in 10 of the last 11 years.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio State names starting QB ahead of season opener

Ohio State will look different this year with no C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Head Coach Ryan Day announced Kyle McCord would be the starting quarterback against the Hoosiers this afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana.

News Center 7 previously reported that Day said McCord, a third-year player from New Jersey, showed consistency during the last couple weeks of practice that helped finalize the decision.

He backed up Stroud the last two seasons.

McCord won the battle against second-year quarterback Devin Brown, but Day said Brown would see action this afternoon against Indiana.

The three previous first-year starts that Day has coached at Ohio State are Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, and Stroud.

>>Ohio State announces football captains for upcoming season

The Buckeyes return wideouts Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Emeka Egubuka from last season’s team that went 11-2 and lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Ohio State returns 16 players who earned all-Big 10 honors last season and seven starters are back on both offense and defense.

Today’s game will be televised here on Channel 7.

Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Ohio State Spring Football Game COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 15: Quarterback Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws the ball during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group