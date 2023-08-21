Ohio State announces football captains for upcoming season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes announced the football captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

The players voted and selected wide receiver Xavier Johnson, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and tight end Cade Stover as its team captains for this season, a university spokesperson said.

Stover and Eichenberg are now two-time captains while Johnson earned it for the first time.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made the announcement following the practice on Saturday.

Ohio State begins the season playing at Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana on September 2.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7 at 3:30 p.m.





