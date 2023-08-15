Ohio State TE to miss 2023 season after testing positive for banned substance

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without one of their tight ends this season after he tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year.

Bennett Christian will not be taking the field at all this season, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

Head coach Ryan Day announced Monday that Christian, a second-year tight end from Georgia, tested positive for a supplement under NCAA testing protocols in January.

While the positive test of the unnamed supplement makes him ineligible until January, Christian will still be allowed to practice with the team.

In a statement shared to the team’s website, Christian apologized.

“I am sorry that I put myself in this position and even more disappointed to have let down my teammates, coaching staff and family. I accept responsibility for my actions and for this suspension. The Ohio State staff does an outstanding job educating us,” Christian wrote. “This could have been so easily avoided had I reached out to our training staff about the supplement and confirmed it was within policy. That will forever be a lesson learned and something all athletes should be aware of going forward.”

The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes start their season Sept. 2 at Indiana.

