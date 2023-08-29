Ohio State names starting QB ahead of season opener

COLUMBUS — Ohio State fans now know who the Buckeye’s starting quarterback for their season opener will be.

Head coach Ryan Day announced that Kyle McCord would be starting under center for the Buckeyes’ season opener Saturday against Indiana, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

>> PHOTOS: Ohio State names Kyle McCord starting QB for Week 1

In a press conference, Day said McCord, a third-year player from New Jersey, showed consistency in the last couple weeks of practice that helped finalize the decision.

McCord backed up former Buckeyes quarterback and two-time Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud for the past two seasons.

The decision came down between McCord and second-year quarterback Devin Brown. Day said Brown would also see action in the week one matchup against the Hoosiers, according to WBNS.

>> Ohio Task Force 1 heads south to prepare for Hurricane Idalia

McCord has one start under his belt from the 2021 season. In two seasons, he completed 58 passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns.

You can watch the Buckeyes take on Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Channel 7.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Ohio State Spring Football Game COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 15: Quarterback Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws the ball during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

© 2023 Cox Media Group