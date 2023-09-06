Ohio State

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP Top 25 following Saturday’s win at Indiana

By WHIO Staff

Ohio St Indiana Football Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots in this week’s Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.

>>‘Good to get that one under your belt;’ No. 3 Ohio State wins season opener at Indiana

The Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll but fell two spots to No. 5 in the AP’s first regular season Top 25 Poll.

Ohio State won its season opener at Indiana, 23-3, Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Georgia remained at No. 1 while Michigan stayed at No. 2. Alabama moved up one spot to No. 3 while Florida State advanced four spots to No. 4.

The Buckeyes are back in action Saturday afternoon when they play their home opener against Youngstown State.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

