‘Good to get that one under your belt;’ No. 3 Ohio State wins season opener at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes began the 2023 season with a 23-3 win at Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

>>No. 3 Ohio State opens 2023 college football season on road at Indiana

The Buckeyes outgained the Hoosiers, 380-153, and the defense held IU to 71 yards rushing.

First-year quarterback Kyle McCord completed 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards.

Ohio State never trailed as Miyan Williams capped an 80-yard, 11-play scoring drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to put them up, 7-0, after one quarter.

The Buckeyes faced a fourth and two from IU’s 29-yard line, but McCord’s pass was intercepted by Phillip Dunnam. The Hoosiers got a 42-yard by Chris Freeman to cut the lead to 7-3.

Ohio State got a 40-yard field by Jayden Fielding right before the first half ended and OSU led, 10-3, at the break.

>>PHOTOS: Ohio State names Kyle McCord starting QB for Week 1

The Buckeyes got a 22-yard field by Fielding and a three-yard touchdown run by Williams in the third quarter to go up, 20-3.

Fielding added a 22-yard-field goal in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio State names starting QB ahead of season opener

Both McCord and Devin Brown saw action at quarterback Saturday for the Buckeyes.

Head Coach Ryan Day is hoping a starting quarterback emerges between the two and is not ruling out playing both.

“A lot to grow on,” he said after the game. “You got to get that first win and anytime you’re dealing with a new quarterback and some guys in new spots, a conference game on the road, it’s good to get that one under your belt.”

Ohio State will host Youngstown State on Saturday, September 9, at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

©2023 Cox Media Group