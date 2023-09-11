Ohio State drops to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll; Texas moves to Top 5

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes fell one spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 after Saturday’s win over Youngstown State, according to the poll.

Texas made the biggest climb of the week going up seven spots to No. 4 after they won at Alabama Saturday night. The Crimson Tide fell seven spots to No. 10.

Georgia and Michigan hold the top two spots with the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 and the Wolverines are No. 2.

Florida State advanced one spot to No. 3 and USC went one spot to No. 5 to round out the Top 5.

Ohio State’s next game will be Saturday afternoon when they host Western Kentucky in Columbus at 4 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

