Ohio State names QB Kyle McCord as full-time starter

COLUMBUS — After two games, the Ohio State Buckeyes have named their full-time starting quarterback.

Head football coach Ryan Day announced third-year quarterback Kyle McCord would be the full-time starter moving forward in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

While Devin Brown will still play, Day really felt that consistency has been the key to why McCord was named the starter.

“Kyle has really stepped up and deserves to be the starter,” he said. “He made some nice throws. He kept the offense going. He came out of the gates playing efficient football and that’s what we’re looking for moving forward.”

McCord went 14 for 20 for 258 yards and threw three touchdowns in Ohio State’s, 35-7, win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

“Regardless of the opponent, when you play in Ohio Stadium, you get your second chance and you see how people are going to react,” said Day. “[McCord] was a lot more poised in this game than the first one. I think that’s natural, so we’ll see if we can build on that.”

Ohio State will host West Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbus at Ohio Stadium.

