WR Amari Cooper among 3 Browns listed as questionable for Monday Night at Pittsburgh

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns listed three players as questionable for Monday Night’s game at Pittsburgh.

Among those hurt is starting wide receiver Amari Cooper.

He hurt his groin in practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Saturday.

“I don’t really have an update past that,” Stefanski said. “So, we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours.”

Safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Siaki Ika are also listed as questionable Monday Night.

Ika is questionable with a foot injury and did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Thornhill has a calf injury and did not practice Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday.

Both players were inactive for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland plays their arch-AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Monday at 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

