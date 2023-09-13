Browns place offensive lineman Jack Conklin on injured reserve

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin on injured reserve on Tuesday.

>>Browns pound Bengals to open 2023 season in 100th ‘Battle of Ohio’

Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Conklin would miss the remainder of the season and his injury would require surgery.

The team also said Tuesday they added guard Michael Dunn to its active roster from the practice squad. In addition, they added tackle Ty Nsekhe and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the practice squad.

Cleveland is 1-0 after beating the Bengals, 24-3, to open the 2023 season.

The Browns are next in action at Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. on September 18.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

©2023 Cox Media Group