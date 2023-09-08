Bengals, Browns meet Sunday in 100th regular season ‘Battle of Ohio’ matchup

CLEVELAND — When the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns meet on Sunday, it will be the 100th time regular season matchup between the teams.

They will open the regular season against each other Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Bengals lead the all-time series, 52-47, and split last season’s two games. Both won on their home fields.

Cleveland won, 32-13, on Oct. 31 on Monday Night Football in 2022 but Cincinnati got revenge by winning, 23-10, at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals last swept the Browns back in 2017. The Browns have won eight of the last ten matchups.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow missed the preseason due to a calf injury but returned to practice last week and is expected to make his sixth career start against the Browns.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson made his second start with the Browns against the Bengals.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games last season following sexual assault accusations made by women in Texas in 2020 and 2021.

We will have you covered with everything you need to know before Sunday’s kickoff between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

