REPORT: Bengals QB Joe Burrow signs record 5-year, $275 million contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly has signed a record contract making him the highest paid signal caller in NFL history, the league’s insider for the NFL Network reported Thursday night.

The five-year, $275 million deal is a contract extension for Burrow.

According to bengals.com as reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Burrow, the first player drafted in a decade where his Pro Bowl emergence has led the Bengals to the NFL’s upper echelon, has agreed to a deal that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history with an average annual salary of $55 million.

Bengals.com also reports that Burrow joins LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as $50 million quarterbacks selected in the 2020 draft. Katie Blackburn, Bengals executive vice president, negotiated the contract with Brian Ayrault, Burrow’s representative. Herbert’s deal is for $52.5 million a year and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s deal is for $52 million a year.

Seventeen years ago, Blackburn negotiated the contract that made Bengals QB Carson Palmer the richest player in the game, bengals.com reports.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burrow is the fifth-fastest passer in history to reach 75 career touchdown passes. He did it in 40 games, trailing only two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes (30 games), Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino (31), Herbert (34) and Kurt Warner (35), another Hall of Famer.

