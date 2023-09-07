‘This is where I want to be;’ Joe Burrow focused on starting Week 1 against Browns, not contract

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow addressed several things to the media during his weekly press conference on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

>>Cincinnati Bengals season team captains announced, 1 new addition

He said that he is focused on Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns and is not concerned about his contract situation.

“That is the last thing I’m worried about,” said Burrow.

He added he’s thinking about football and the Browns.

Burrow also said he is in better shape this year than last year when he was six weeks removed from his appendix removed.

“I was able to maintain lifting through the whole process, so I’m in great shape,” he said. " As good a shape as I’ve been in heading into Week 1. Much different than last year when I was just trying to get back to full strength and full health. I feel much better going into Week 1 this year.”

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘progressing’ after 1st throwing session since injury

Burrow also cleared any Opening Day concerns over his contract giving an endorsement of the Bengals ownership and head coach Zac Taylor.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to be my whole career,” he added. “We’re working toward making that happen. You’ve seen what the front office has done and what Zac has done in their time here. I’m a small part of that. I’m excited to be a part of that. And we have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati. We have the best fans and so this is where I want to be.”

Burrow suffered a strained calf injury back in July but is expected to start Sunday’s game.

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow ranked No. 6 among NFL’s Top 100 players

Cincinnati opens the season at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

We will have you covered leading up to kickoff.

Coverage begins Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with the Orange Zone on Channel 7.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. between the Bengals and Browns.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

©2023 Cox Media Group