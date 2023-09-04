Cincinnati Bengals season team captains announced, 1 new addition

CINCINNATI — After last year’s successful season, not much has changed for the Cincinnati Bengals, according to our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO-9.

On Monday, the Bengals announced their team captains for the season, all of which were voted on by the players.

All but one of the selected captains have been a captain before and served last year, the station said.

The newest captain is cornerback Mike Hilton. He has been with the team since their Super Bowl run in 2021 and he will replace safety Vonn Bell, who served as captain last year, the station said.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle D.J. Reader were both voted team captains again.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and center Ted Karras were selected to be team captains on the offensive side for another year. Both Burrow and Mixon have been captains since the 2021 season and Karras became captain last season.

The Bengals will play their first game of the season at Cleveland Sunday at 1 p.m.

