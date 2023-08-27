Bengals lose final preseason game at Washington

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost their final preseason game Saturday night to the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland.

>>Bengals get late touchdown to tie 2nd preseason game against Falcons

Jake Browning led the Bengals to an opening drive touchdown while Trevor Siemian generated two field goals in five drives as the Commanders won, 21-19.

Reid Sinnett made his debut in the fourth quarter and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 6:29 left. His two-point conversion pass to Tanner Hudson was knocked down.

Cincinnati got the ball with 3:22 left but Hudson was sacked on third down and his fourth down pass to Jackson fell incomplete.

The Bengals also lost a pair of players to injuries. Joseph Ossai left the game with an ankle injury and backup tackle D’Ante Smith suffered a shoulder injury.

>>Bengals continue preseason playing tonight in Atlanta

Head Coach Zac Taylor was not sure on the severity of Ossai’s injury.

“Not sure. Not sure,” he said. “Could be a sprain. We’ll find out.”

Taylor said Ossai played because he “needed the reps.”

As for who will back up quarterback Joe Burrow, no announcement was made after the game.

The Bengals begin the 2023 regular season playing at the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on September 10.

©2023 Cox Media Group