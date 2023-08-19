Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals get late touchdown to tie 2nd preseason game against Falcons

By WHIO Staff

Bengals Falcons Football Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

ATLANTA — Jake Browning led the Cincinnati Bengals to a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard-field goal with two seconds left for a 13-13 tie Friday night.

Both Trevor Siemian and Browning are competing for the Bengals’ no. 2 quarterback spot behind Joe Burrow as he continues to recover from a calf injury that he suffered late last month at practice.

Siemian went 7 of 14 for 62 yards and drove Cincinnati downfield to the end first half on a 50-yard-field goal by Evan McPherson.

Browning played the second half and had the ball trailing 10-6 with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.

He led them on an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by a Chase Brown touchdown to put the Bengals ahead, 13-10, with 50 seconds left.

The Falcons drove to Cincinnati’s 27-yard-line and Koo converted from 45 yards out with two seconds remaining.

Cincinnati will end the preseason in Washington at 6:05 p.m. on August 26.

