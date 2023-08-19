Bengals get late touchdown to tie 2nd preseason game against Falcons

ATLANTA — Jake Browning led the Cincinnati Bengals to a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard-field goal with two seconds left for a 13-13 tie Friday night.

>>Bengals continue preseason playing tonight in Atlanta

Both Trevor Siemian and Browning are competing for the Bengals’ no. 2 quarterback spot behind Joe Burrow as he continues to recover from a calf injury that he suffered late last month at practice.

Siemian went 7 of 14 for 62 yards and drove Cincinnati downfield to the end first half on a 50-yard-field goal by Evan McPherson.

Browning played the second half and had the ball trailing 10-6 with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.

He led them on an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by a Chase Brown touchdown to put the Bengals ahead, 13-10, with 50 seconds left.

The Falcons drove to Cincinnati’s 27-yard-line and Koo converted from 45 yards out with two seconds remaining.

Cincinnati will end the preseason in Washington at 6:05 p.m. on August 26.

©2023 Cox Media Group