Bengals continue preseason playing tonight in Atlanta

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will continue their preseason when they play the Atlanta Falcons tonight.

The coaches will get a look at quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning, both have been splitting practice reps with the first team since Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury last month.

Head coach Zac Taylor said nailing down a backup quarterback is a priority.

“The plan is for Trevor to get the first half of the game and Jake to get the second half,” Taylor said at a news conference this week.

The kickoff between the Bengals and Falcons is at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

