Bengals continue preseason playing tonight in Atlanta

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 28, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will continue their preseason when they play the Atlanta Falcons tonight.

The coaches will get a look at quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning, both have been splitting practice reps with the first team since Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury last month.

Head coach Zac Taylor said nailing down a backup quarterback is a priority.

“The plan is for Trevor to get the first half of the game and Jake to get the second half,” Taylor said at a news conference this week.

The kickoff between the Bengals and Falcons is at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

