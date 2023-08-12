Bengals lose only home preseason game to Packers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost their first preseason game of the season to the Green Bay Packers, 36-19, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Friday night.

The team got good news before the game when quarterback Joe Burrow participated in a throwing session prior to kickoff. Coach Zac Taylor said after the game Burrow is “progressing as he should.”

The Bengals’ offense did not score a touchdown and got four Evan McPherson field goals on the night. Their only touchdown came on a pick-six by Tycen Anderson with 9:16 left in the second quarter to cut it to 14-13.

Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning both played at quarterback as both are competing to be Burrow’s backup.

Siemian went 15 of 28 for 121 yards while Browning completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards. Both quarterbacks threw an interception.

Jordan Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played part of the first quarter for the Packers. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs.

Sean Clifford, who played high school football at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, got most of the playing time for Green Bay. He led them to three touchdown drives but was picked off twice. Clifford went 20 of 26 for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati’s next preseason game will be Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Bengals will open the 2023 regular season on September 10 in Cleveland at 1 p.m.

