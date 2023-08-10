Packers lineman removed from joint practice after 2 fights with Bengals

CINCINNATI — An offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers was removed from the team’s joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.

Elgton Jenkins, Packers’ Pro Bowl guard, got into a pair of skirmishes with Bengals defenders and got ejected from practice, ESPN reported.

He first got shoved to the ground by Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt during a run by Aaron Jones and started the first scuffle.

Jenkins returned later and went after defensive tackle, D.J. Reader, and appeared to take a swing at him away from the play, according to ESPN.

The Pro Bowl guard was escorted off the practice field by a Packers staff member.

“He’s a JAG,” Reader wrote on social media.

He told reporters after practice was having a good day and felt like Jenkins was getting frustrated.

“Go out there and talk to your counselors and stuff, man,” Reader said. “We’re out here trying to get work in football, man, you’re out here losing, and you want to get extra, try to hurt people, do extra stuff.”

Jenkins, 27, has been with the Green Bay Packers since 2019.

Cincinnati will host Green Bay in a preseason game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

