‘He finally got in;’ Former Bengal Ken Riley inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Ken Riley was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton.

>>Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 induction

He is just the second player who spent much of his career with the Bengals to make it into the Hall of Fame. The other is former teammate Anthony Munoz, a nine-time All-Pro tackle, who was inducted back in 1998.

Riley finished his career with an all-time franchise-high 65 interceptions, recording at least one each season, including four in his rookie year in 1969.

He passed away in 2020 at the age of 72 due to a heart attack.

>>Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

His son, Ken Riley, Jr. spoke Saturday at the induction ceremony.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. But he’s in now and we’re just very excited,” he said. “I didn’t doubt it. I think he started to doubt it. I think he started to doubt it after the centennial class.”

>>Former Bengals, Browns players inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

Ken Riley, Jr. said they thought he was going to get in back then and his father was disappointed when that didn’t happen, the Associated Press reported.

One of the last things his son told Ken Riley he was going to get into the Hall of Fame.

“I was definitely making sure that we try to keep him relevant,” he said Saturday. “He finally got in. I can exhale now.

Riley is one of nine new members inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ken Riley II presents his father, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley, during Saturday's enshrinement ceremony. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

2023 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame CINCINNATI, OH - 1969: Corner back Ken Riley #13 of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for a portrait circa 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images) (B Bennett/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed nine new members Saturday in Canton, Ohio. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

©2023 Cox Media Group