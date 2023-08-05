Former Bengals, Browns players to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

CANTON — Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will each have former players inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame today in Canton.

Former Bengal defensive back Ken Riley played his entire career for Cincinnati from 1969-1983. He is just the second player who spent most of his career with the Stripes to make it into the Hall of Fame, joining former teammate Anthony Munoz.

Riley finished his career with 65 interceptions, recording at least one each season, including four his rookie year in 1969. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 72.

Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas also played his entire career for Cleveland.

For 11 years, he played over 10,000 consecutive snaps, a streak believed to be a league record, according to the Associated Press.

Thomas was forced off the field with a torn triceps in 2017 midway through Cleveland’s 0-16 season.

Other members of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class include Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, and Joe Klecko.

The ceremony takes place this afternoon at 12 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

