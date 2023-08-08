Bengals QB Joe Burrow ranked No. 6 among NFL’s Top 100 players

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the elite NFL players coming into this season.

The Bengals quarterback is ranked No. 6 in this year’s NFL Top 100 players, according to a list voted on by the players.

Last year, he was ranked No. 21.

“He’s like a stone-cold killer, man,” said Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. “It doesn’t matter who he’s playing, he expects to win. People say that, but until you see people that have that mentality, then you really know. He’ll have that team ready to win football games every year. Even though we beat them last time, they’re still 3-1 against us.”

Burrow finished in the top five in most passing categories last season. He was second in completion percentage (68.3), touchdowns (35), and passing yards per game (279.7).

He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod and finished fourth in MVP voting.

News Center 7 previously reported Burrow is out several weeks after suffering a leg injury in practice late last month.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will be out ‘several weeks.’

He is the highest-ranked Bengal, Chase is ranked No. 39, and Trey Hendrickson is at No. 75.

