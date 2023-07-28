Bengals HC: Burrow to be out ‘several weeks’ after sustaining leg injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach provided an update on Joe Burrow after the quarterback suffered a leg injury Thursday.

Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after suffering a non-contact, right leg injury during an 11-on-11 drill. It was later confirmed that he suffered a strained calf, according to CBS Sports.

>> PHOTOS: Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured during practice

On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters the quarterback would be sidelined for “several weeks,” according to ESPN.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrow was already wearing a sleeve on his right leg prior to the injury.

He was seen giving someone a thumbs-up as he was being carted off the field.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers calf injury Thursday during 11-on-11 drill

While Burrow is out, Taylor said the team will look to add a quarterback to go with the two other quarterbacks on its roster, CBS Sports reported.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Bengals Burrow Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grabs his calf after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)

© 2023 Cox Media Group