Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers leg injury during training camp practice Thursday

CINCINNATI — Its only the second day of training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals and fans of the team already have a reason to be worried.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an apparent leg injury during an 11-on-11 drill, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. Several videos were posted across social media within minutes of Burrow’s injury.

The team brought out a cart to the practice field and carted him off the field and back to the locker room at Paycor Stadium.

The severity of Burrow’s injury wasn’t immediately known. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow suffered a calf injury.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



