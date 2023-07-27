Bengals standout DE Hendrickson signs contract extension through 2025

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals continue contract negotiations with their core offensive players, one of the defensive staples will be staying put a little while longer.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson inked an one-year extension with the team Thursday, a team spokesperson said in a media release. The deal keeps Hendrickson in Cincinnati and under contract through 2025.

He joined the Bengals in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent after his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Since arriving in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has been selected to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. He’s totaled 22 sacks for the Bengals in 31 regular season games, which is eight-most in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season.

Hendrickson’s extension is another piece of the Bengals’ salary cap puzzle as the team looks to extend star offensive players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Earlier this week Burrow told local and national media members he’s confident the team will find a way to keep all three of their offensive core.

Training camp began this week for the Orange and Black as the Bengals look to continue their string of success. The Bengals repeated as AFC North champions last season with a record of 12-4. They fell just short of repeating as AFC champions, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

