‘It gets done when it gets done;’ Bengals QB Joe Burrow explains mindset with contract

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow met with reporters after Wednesday’s practice and questions about a new contract came up.

The team had hoped to reach a long-term deal with him, but negotiations have run into training camp, the Associated Press reported.

Burrow said he will get paid accordingly soon enough, just not right now.

“It gets done when it gets done,” he said.

Burrow also said the fact that the process has run into training camp will not be a distraction, according to the AP.

“I’m able to hyper-focus on a lot of different things at different times,” Burrow said. “And when it’s time for one, I can completely focus on that and forget about everything else.”

The Bengals are coming off a 12-4 season, winning the AFC North for the second straight year.

Burrow set franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts, and passing touchdowns.

“Obviously, that’s the goal when you get into the league is you get a second contract and play well on your first one,” Burrow said. “I’ve played well. I’ve done everything I can do. So, when it happens, it happens. I’m just excited to be back playing football again.”

The Bengals had their first day of training camp Wednesday.

