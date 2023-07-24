3 Bengals put on Physically Unable to Perform list

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals put three players on the Physically Unable to Perform (P.U.P.) list Sunday.

The team placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, and offensive tackle La’el Collins on the list to start training camp, the Bengals said Sunday.

Awuzie missed the final nine games of the 2022 season and postseason with a torn ACL.

Collins also tore his ACL and another ligament in his knee last December.

Cochran joined the team last season as a college free agent from Georgia Tech and spent the 2022 season on the practice squad.

All three players are eligible to be activated from the P.U.P. list at any point during training camp.

The first day of training camp for the Bengals is Wednesday at the Kettering Health Practice Field in Cincinnati.

