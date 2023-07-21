Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals open training camp next week in preparation for 2023 season

By WHIO Staff

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off training camp next week.

The first of 10 open practices will take place Wednesday.

All open practices are free to the public at the Kettering Health practice fields, just west of Paycor Stadium.

The gates will open Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and practice will start at 2:15 p.m.

There will be bleacher seating for more than 1,200 people and standing-room space along the sidelines.

Fans should get there early to get a spot.

