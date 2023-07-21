Bengals open training camp next week in preparation for 2023 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off training camp next week.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cincinnati Bengals open training camp for 2022 -- without the recovering Joe Burrow

The first of 10 open practices will take place Wednesday.

All open practices are free to the public at the Kettering Health practice fields, just west of Paycor Stadium.

The gates will open Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and practice will start at 2:15 p.m.

There will be bleacher seating for more than 1,200 people and standing-room space along the sidelines.

Fans should get there early to get a spot.

