Bengals to wear ‘White Bengal’ uniforms on Monday Night Football in Super Bowl rematch against Rams

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will bring back the popular “White Bengal” uniforms this season.

The team will wear the white and black look for their home Monday Day Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 25, the team announced on social media.

This includes the White Bengal helmet and the white Color Rush uniforms.

It will take place in a rematch of Super Bowl 56 between the two teams.

The Bengals debuted the “White Bengal” uniforms in a Thursday Night Football home game against the Miami Dolphins and wore them again in a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati won both of those games.

The Bengals begin the 2023 season at Cleveland on September 10. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

