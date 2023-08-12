Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘progressing’ after 1st throwing session since injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans can breathe a little easier this weekend.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had a throwing session at Paycor Stadium Friday night for the first time since suffering a strained calf last month.

He threw some passes and after high kicking both legs through stretches, he did some running.

Coach Zac Taylor was pretty much tight-lipped about Burrow after the Bengals’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think things are good, and he’s progressing as he should,” he said.

Taylor said the objective was for Burrow “to get some throws in.”

“I think everything has been positive,” he added.

Taylor was asked what’s the next step for Burrow.

“Just keep progressing the way that we’re doing with the trainers and strength staff,” he answered. “Just keep progressing that way.”

The Bengals lost their first preseason game to the Packers, 36-19.

Cincinnati opens the 2023 regular season on September 10 in Cleveland at 1 p.m.

