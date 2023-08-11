Bengals open preseason hosting Packers tonight

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will open the preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers tonight at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

>>VIDEO: Packers lineman removed from joint practice after 2 fights with Bengals

This is the Bengals’ first home game since beating Baltimore, 24-17, in the playoffs last January.

Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning have each gotten increased reps in practices with Joe Burrow still sidelined for several weeks with a calf injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that with Burrow out, Browning is getting a chance to take on more responsibility.

“This has been really good for Jake to get these opportunities,” he said. “We think highly of him. He’s locked in and he brings something to the table in the quarterback room. He’s a talented player who makes things happen when he’s out there. He’s done a really good job of evolving in our offense the last couple of years, and now he’s getting a chance to get a lot of reps with Trevor.”

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow ranked No. 6 among NFL’s Top 100 players

The Bengals’ active roster features 20 rookies who are expected to see extended action tonight.

“I’ve been really impressed from start to finish with these rookies,” said Taylor. “There are some instances where maybe they disappear for a day or two, and I don’t think that’s uncommon, but those are guys I’m excited to watch on Friday in a new environment and see if they continue to grow over the course of this camp.”

The Bengals will kick off against the Packers tonight at 7:30 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group