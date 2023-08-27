Browns acquire RB Strong Jr. in trade with Patriots

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are making more roster moves ahead of their season opener.

Today the team acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. in a trade with the New England Patriots. As part of the trade, the Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to New England.

The 24-year-old running back is entering his second NFL season. He was drafted out of South Dakota State by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Strong appeared in 15 games during his rookie season and rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He also had seven receptions for 42 yards.

Wheatley spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

The Browns open the 2023 season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.

