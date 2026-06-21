Victims’ identified after plane crashes into field

MIDDLEFIELD — Three people have been identified after a plane crashed into a field in Northern Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened at the 17000 block of Bridge Road in Middlefield.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three passengers were killed when a Piper Comanche 250 crashed a mile before its landing site at the Geauga County Airport, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old Thomas Cunningham, 71-year-old John Taipale, and 40-year-old Alexander Taipale.

All of the passengers were from Ohio, the Taipales from Geneva, and Cunningham was from Rome.

The Fire Inspector said that the Geauga County Airport was the home airport for the pilot and the plane.

The fire department said that no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]