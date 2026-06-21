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Tow truck driver killed on interstate while loading vehicle, police say

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Police Lights Stock Photo Tow truck driver killed on interstate while loading vehicle, police say (rybindmitriy - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — A man was hit and killed by his tow truck on a Northern Kentucky interstate on Saturday.

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The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on eastbound I-275 in Kenton County, according to our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived, they determined that this was a work-related incident, not a pedestrian crash, according to police officials.

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The tow truck driver, identified as Randall “Randy” Kunstman, 65, was loading a vehicle from an earlier crash onto his tow truck. The truck started to roll downhill, hitting and killing him, police officials said.

All lanes were closed on eastbound I-275 for two hours, WCPO said.

The tow truck incident remains under investigation.

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