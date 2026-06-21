Tow truck driver killed on interstate while loading vehicle, police say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — A man was hit and killed by his tow truck on a Northern Kentucky interstate on Saturday.

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The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on eastbound I-275 in Kenton County, according to our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived, they determined that this was a work-related incident, not a pedestrian crash, according to police officials.

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The tow truck driver, identified as Randall “Randy” Kunstman, 65, was loading a vehicle from an earlier crash onto his tow truck. The truck started to roll downhill, hitting and killing him, police officials said.

All lanes were closed on eastbound I-275 for two hours, WCPO said.

The tow truck incident remains under investigation.

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