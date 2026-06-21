Tow truck driver killed on interstate while loading vehicle, police say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — A man was hit and killed by his tow truck on a Northern Kentucky interstate on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on eastbound I-275 in Kenton County, according to our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.
When officers arrived, they determined that this was a work-related incident, not a pedestrian crash, according to police officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 dead after plane crashes into field, fire officials say
- Man dead, trooper injured after fiery head-on crash involving OSHP cruiser
- 2 adults, 1 teen in custody after police chase ends near Darke County cornfield
The tow truck driver, identified as Randall “Randy” Kunstman, 65, was loading a vehicle from an earlier crash onto his tow truck. The truck started to roll downhill, hitting and killing him, police officials said.
All lanes were closed on eastbound I-275 for two hours, WCPO said.
The tow truck incident remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]