Steelers beat Browns on 2 defensive touchdowns; Nick Chubb suffers ‘significant’ knee injury

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns had four turnovers which led to two defensive touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 26-22 loss Monday Night. The game was overshadowed by a serious knee injury to Browns running back Nick Chubb.

>>Browns RB Nick Chubb out for season with ‘significant’ knee injury

T.J. Watt scooped up a fumble by DeShaun Watson and ran 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. It was the Steelers’ second defensive touchdown of the game.

The first was on the first play of the game when Alex Highsmith intercepted Deshaun Watson for a touchdown.

Cleveland turned it over four times and was penalized eight times for 81 yards.

Watson passed for 235 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was also flagged twice for grabbing the facemask of Steeler while running.

The Browns have not won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003.

Cleveland falls to 1-1 and is tied for second place in the AFC North with Pittsburgh.

>>Browns’ Nick Chubb carted off field after gruesome knee injury

The Browns played most of the final three quarters without Chubb who was carted off the field in the second quarter after suffering a “significant” left knee injury.

He took hand a handoff from Watson and reached the Steeler three-yard line when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dove at Chubb’s legs. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he rolled over Fitzpatrick, with his knee being pushed one way while the rest of his body went the other.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be out for the rest of the season.

Chubb also suffered a dislocation and three torn ligaments while in college in Georgia back in 2015.

Jerome Ford came in and played well in place of Chubb. He ran for 106 yards and caught a three-yard touchdown pass.

>>Browns looking for 2nd win tonight at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football

The Browns are back in action on Sunday, September 24, when they host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

©2023 Cox Media Group