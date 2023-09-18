Browns go their 2nd win tonight at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns will look for their second win of the season tonight in Pittsburgh.

The Browns and Steelers renew their AFC North rivalry on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland is coming off a 24-3 Week 1 victory over Cincinnati and Pittsburgh lost at home, 30-7, to San Francisco.

The two teams split their regular season matchups last season with both teams winning at home.

The Browns won, 29-17, in Cleveland while the Steelers took the Week 18 matchup, 28-14.

If Cleveland wins tonight, they will be tied for first place in the AFC North with Baltimore.

If the Steelers win, they will be 1-1 and tied for second place with the Browns.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

