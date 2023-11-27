Browns turn it over 3 times, suffer more injuries, in road loss at Denver

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns knew it had a tough road matchup Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos forced three turnovers as the Browns lost, 29-12, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Cleveland also had several players leave the game with injuries.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game in the third quarter with a concussion and P.J. Walker finished the game.

Defensive end Myles Garrett left the stadium with a sling on his left shoulder and has an MRI scheduled for Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Amari Cooper and Jordan Elliott were also unable to finish the game. Cooper suffered a rib injury and Elliott injured his ankle.

The Browns fall to 7-4 overall.

Denver took a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Samaje Perine and Russell Wilson. Dustin Hopkins added a pair of field goals to cut the deficit to 14-6 at halftime.

Harrison Bryant caught a two-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal with 6:42 left in the third quarter to get the Browns closer, 14-12.

Wil Lutz added a 25-yard field to increase it to 17-12.

On Cleveland’s next series, Thompson-Robinson was hit by Baron Browning on third down. Browning was called for a penalty, but DTR left the game and did not return.

Elijah Moore fumbled on the Browns’ first play of the fourth quarter and Denver recovered at the Browns’ 31-yard line.

They took advantage as Wilson found former University of Dayton tight end Adam Trautman for eight yards in the end zone. The pass was ruled incomplete, but the Broncos challenged the ruling, and it was overturned for a touchdown and expanded the lead to 24-12.

Lutz added another field goal and Walker was tackled in the end zone for a safety to cap the scoring.

Denver has now won five straight since starting 1-5.

Cleveland will look to bounce back next Sunday, December 3, when they play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

Browns Broncos Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is checked on after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey)

