Browns sign former Super Bowl MVP to practice squad

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that it signed a former Super MVP to its practice squad.

Joe Flacco was added to the practice squad and the team released wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Flacco is in his 16th season out of Delaware.

He was drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 2008 and played for the Ravens until 2018. He played with Denver in 2019 before signing with the New York Jets in 2020.

Flacco led Baltimore to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and was named MVP.

Last year, he started four games with the Jets.

