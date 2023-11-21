Cleveland Browns

Browns sign former Super Bowl MVP to practice squad

By WHIO Staff

Browns Flacco Football FILE - New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is working out Friday for the Cleveland Browns, who are still working out their changing quarterback situation, a person familiar with the visit told The Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that it signed a former Super MVP to its practice squad.

>>Browns knock off arch-rival Steelers on last-second field goal

Joe Flacco was added to the practice squad and the team released wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Flacco is in his 16th season out of Delaware.

He was drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 2008 and played for the Ravens until 2018. He played with Denver in 2019 before signing with the New York Jets in 2020.

Flacco led Baltimore to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and was named MVP.

Last year, he started four games with the Jets.

