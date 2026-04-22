10 hospitalized, including 6 firefighters, after fire at former YMCA building in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Several people, including firefighters, were injured after an electrical vault caught fire at a former YMCA building in Ohio.

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Firefighters responded just after 9 a.m. to a reported fire in an electrical vault in Columbus.

When firefighters were inside, the underground transformer exploded, and caused the building to fill with black smoke, Columbus fire officials told WBNS TV.

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The Columbus Fire Department initially said that seven people were injured, and medics transported four people for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters put on breathing masks, but were exposed to the smoke while putting them on.

Lt. Nicholas Davis told WBNS that one of the victims was on the seventh floor when the fire began. They got to the fourth floor and were rescued from the scaffolding.

Throughout the day, fire officials said several firefighters started to get ill.

Davis also told WBNS that six firefighters went to the hospital after showing signs consistent with smoke exposure. They were in stable condition.

There is heavy smoke damage throughout the building, WBNS said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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